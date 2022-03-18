The following is a release from the Missoula Rural Fire District:
MISSOULA, Mont. - At approximetely 02:43 on March 18 2022, Missoula Rural Fire District (MRFD) was dispatched to 3220 Keck Street for a reported structure fire. Missoula County 911was recieving multiple calls reporting a mobile home on fire.
When the first MRFD units arrived they found a workig fire on the front porch of the home with fire extending into the interior. Crews made a rapid attack and were able to control the majority of the fire in less than 10 minutes. The quick action of the first arriving crews prevented the fire from spreading further into the home, however the home did suffer smoke and water damage. In addition a neighboring home suffered exterior heat damage. There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters, and the home was not occupied at the time of the fire.
MRFD responded with an engine, a ladder truck, three water tenders and a command unit totaling 14 firefighters at the scene. MRFD was assited at the scene by Missoula County Sherrif deputies, Missoula Emergency Services ambulance and North Western Energy. The cause of the fire is under investigation and a damage estimate has not been determined yet. MRFD will release additional information as warranted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.