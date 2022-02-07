PRESS RELEASE FOR MONDAY 02/07/2022 UPDATE ON COLD CASE FROM 2003
Identification has been made of remains of a male that were found in the area of Redgate Road in Marion on 10/26/2003.
The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, through the work of the nonprofit DNA Doe Project, has positively identified the male as Steven Edward Gooch of Washington.
The DNA Doe Project, a nonprofit made up of volunteers who partner with law enforcement to provide investigative genetic genealogy to solve cases of unidentified remains, has been working on this case for approximately three years with our office.
Last month they located several individuals who they believed could possibly be a relative of the unidentified male. Our office made contact with one of the individuals who informed us that his son had left the area of Bothell, Washington in 1995, and his family had not heard from him since.
The DNA Doe Project compared this man’s DNA profile with our unidentified male’s DNA profile and confirmed that our Doe was in fact the son of this man.
When Steven Gooch’s family last heard from him in 1995, he was 29 years old. According to his family, he was in San Diego, California and was possibly headed to Las Vegas, Nevada. They reported him missing in 1996 after not hearing from him again.
Our sincere condolences go out to the family during this time, and we hope that this identification will help bring closure to them.
We also hope to be able to provide more answers about the last days of Steven Gooch’s life.
If you have any information that could be helpful to our investigation, please call the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office Detectives Division at 406-758-5600 or email TIPS@FLATHEAD.MT.GOV. We would like to acknowledge and thank the volunteers at the DNA Doe Project for the countless hours they worked to make this identification.
