The following is a release from the Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue:
WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont. - On Sunday, February 13, 2022 at 12:22 p.m., Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue in West Yellowstone responded to an area 10 miles south of West Yellowstone known as South Plateau for an individual who had suffered a broken leg while snowmobiling.
Sheriff Dan Springer would like to commend the Good Samaritans who assisted in keeping the injured snowmobiler safe and warm while awaiting emergency responders.
