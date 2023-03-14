Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. The Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Katharine Schreck has expired. However, Katharine has not been located at this time. If you have any information, please contact the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300. Thank You

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON MDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. Snow will mix with rain this evening then transition over to all snow tonight into Wednesday morning. The risk for a freeze up of surfaces will create difficult travel Wednesday morning. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&