Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. The Missing Endangered Person Advisory for a pair of twin girls, Pejuta and Tashunka Foster, has been cancelled. The girls have been found and are safe.

The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued an Airport Weather Warning for... Missoula International Airport /MSO/ for the following threats... Wind 35 mph with gusts to 46 mph. East-northeast winds will be on the increase later this evening and overnight tonight. The timing for the stronger winds will be between 9PM - 5AM tomorrow morning. Gusts exceeding 46 mph are expected for short periods of time in the time range above.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills 15 to 25 below zero expected. Also, watch for blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 11 AM MST this morning. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 11 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&