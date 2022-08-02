'Stuff the Bus' provides children in need with school supplies

BUTTE, Mont. -- In just a few short weeks, school will be back in session, and kids K-through-12 will be stuffing their backpacks with notebooks and pencils, as they load onto the bus for a new schoolyear. But the students aren't the only one stuffing the bus this month.

As a parent, not having enough money to send your kids off to school with the proper materials can be a scary thought. But the folks in Butte aren't going to let that happen.

"Little Joey in first grade at Kennedy [Elementary], we get their list, we put all the school supplies with a new backpack, so he has everything brand new to start the year," Jim Miller of Let Us Run said.

Each summer, the organization Let Us Run holds it annual 'Stuff the Bus' event, inviting all the Mining City to donate new backpacks and school supplies, which they then distribute to local students in need.

In eight years of 'Stuff the Bus,' they've helped well over a thousand families. And 'Stuff the Bus' is not exclusive to K-through-12 students.

"They go from preschool all the way up to senior in high school," Miller said. "I even had a couple college kids come down to ask if we could donate notebooks. Sure, we'll give anybody anything."

According to Miller, supply contributions this year have been on the lower, though every cent of the community's $3,500 in cash donations is going toward making a less fortunate child smile this school year.

"I've seen a senior cry one year because he's never had anything new like that," Miller said. "That's what you want to see because [these kids] are the future."

There's still time to lend a hand, as Let Us Run is accepting donations until Aug. 30. You can mail new supplies and backpacks or write a check made out to Let Us Run at P.O. Box 3321, Butte, MT 59702, or you can call Jim Miller at 406-491-1846.