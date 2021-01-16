MISSOULA -- The University of Montana was recently awarded a grant to support women in business across the state.
Before the pandemic hit, a survey done by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce found that 60% of women business owners ranked the overall health of their business as 'good.' But in July 2020, that number fell by 13%, compared to only a 5% drop by male owners who said the same.
CEO of a the local business GatherBoard, Molly Bradford, said that with two children doing remote-learning and a husband who's working as well, she was forced to try and run her business from home.
"That also greatly affected the way I operated things this past year and massively changed my growth directory," Bradford said.
However, the Montana Technology Enterprise Center will use a grant from the U.S. Small Business Administration, to create a Women's Business Center, (WBC).
Being just one of 20 in the Nation, and the 2nd in Montana, UM's Director of Women's Entrepreneurship, Morgan Slemberger, said the center will offer a range of services.
"They'll be coaching women. They'll be training women. We'll provide several new courses to woman as well as just business advice," Slemberger said.
She added that they'll have employees in Missoula, Great Falls and Fort Belnap, but there won't be one specific place for the center.
"This de-centralized model, which I'm really excited about, will hopefully support a lot of different kinds of women, rural, indigenous and urban," Slemberger said.
She said the hope is that having a de-centralized model will help them reach women in all parts of the state.
The Montana Native Growth Fund's Executive Director, Tonya Plummer, is a partner of the new center.
She said that 69% of Native women entrepreneurs came from families who owned a business. But despite that number, 63% had no formal business training.
"Providing access to education like this and opportunities and mentorship for Native women entrepreneurs is very hard to do. So, we're looking forward to that," Plummer said.
Slemberger said that once the center is up and running, any woman with a business idea who needs support will be able to use the center.