A survey from NJ.Bet of 805 Americans got their opinions on the best and worst college football uniforms.

Coming in at first were the Alabama Crimson Tide, followed by the LSU Tigers and the North Carolina Tar Heels.

In last place were the Oregon State Beavers, Oregon Ducks and Minnesota Golden Gophers.

A team’s colors go hand-in-hand with the player’s outfits, and 66% of survey respondents saying it was the single most important factor.

The survey ranked the North Carolina Tar Heels as having the best colors, followed by the Oregon Ducks and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Utah Utes, Syracuse Orange and Ole Miss Rebels came in on the bottom three for their team colors.

You can check out a further breakdown by conference on the NJ.Bet website here.