BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Southwest Montana Building Industry Association (SWMBIA) is hosting their annual Home Expo this weekend at MSU’s Brick Breeden Field House to promote local construction and supply companies.
Amber Docken, Home Expo committee chair, said there is going to be a lot happening at the expo. Vendors include builders, painters, landscapers, furniture and appliance vendors and pavers. So, if you have any plans for homebuilding, renovating landscaping or gardening, this is the perfect place to start, she said.
“All of our exhibitors have people here at their booth onsite. So, ask the questions, a lot of them schedule with you right there, so perfect time to get all that taken care of and scheduled for the spring and summer,” Docken said.
Kenyon Noble, Fred’s Appliance, Belgard Pavers and even Mountain Hot Tub will have booths and people available to talk to and start planning with.
There will also be some fun things to keep the kids occupied. Kenyon Noble has Junior Carpenters from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, and 406Cirque will be there with facepainting and balloon animals.
For the adults, there will also be a raffle. A portion of proceeds will go to Gallatin College.
Doors are open for the expo on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
