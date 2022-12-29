ALL OVER, Mont. - These are my Top 5 Sports Moments of the YEAR!
Number 5.
We begin on the track where MSU’s Duncan Hamilton finishes a historic season! After finishing 1st Team All-American, Hamilton came in 2nd in the 3,000M Steeplechase at the NCAA Championship! CRASH! With a time of 8.18.88, that's a new Big Sky record and the fastest time by any American in that event!
Number 4.
To the softball diamond of the Class A State Championship where the Broncs had to fight their way back through the losers bracket. Down 4-1 in the 6th, Frenchtown's Toni Beatty dials one up! WHAM! A long distance GRAND-SALAMI to give the Broncs the lead and the STATE TITLE! “It feels like a dream come true, basically. I mean, after last year it was like ok, we need to come back and be better than last year and I think we did that. It’s a dream come true.”
Number 3.
In a gloomy Helena, West’s Bella Johnson dominated on the course! ZAP! She putts her way to an unbelievable 8 stroke victory!
As for the boys, the "Long Putt Signal" was spotted and Butte's Jack Prigge answered the call! POW! He sinks a 40-footer to tie after being 9 shots back earlier! Then in the sudden death round… BOOM! A phenomenal 15 foot putt for the State Title!
Number 2.
HOLY HISTORICAL MOMENT T-MAN! The College GameDay bus rolled into Bozeman to experience the Brawl of the Wild for the first time EVER! and during the picks, it was Lee Corso who added another mascot head to his collection!
“Give me the cat head.”
KAPOW!
“The 99th city to host College GameDay, another new mascot head!” He picked a winner as the Cats went on to defeat the Griz 55-21.
And finally, Number 1.
The Class A Boys Basketball State Championship for our Hero of the YEAR! Tied at 58 with only seconds left, Dougie Peoples throws on his maroon cape and hits the 3! KABOOM SHAKALA! A buzzer beater for Butte Central to earn their first state title in 30 years!
“I was just coming down the court and I saw the double team coming, and I was like, oh crap I better get this shot off, and I just shot it. It felt like the ball was in the air for 5 seconds and then it went in and I was like, Oh my gosh! I was just speechless. Oh my gosh.”
And those are my top 5 Sports Moments of the YEAR!
Until next time, HAPPY NEW YEAR!
