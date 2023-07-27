BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Tater Pig is officially making its way back to the Sweet Pea Festival after last year’s absence.

For those who don’t know, the Tater Pig is a baked potato stuffed with a breakfast sausage, butter, sour cream, chives and bacon bits.

The men’s a capella group known as the Chord Rustlers brought the delicacy to the festival every year since the second Sweet Pea festival. Last year’s absence was due to the group’s reorganization into a new group called 406 A Capella Project.

The group’s president, Kevin Mattson, says they had declining numbers in the Chord Rustlers and needed to change directions a bit.

“And from that, we took a year, and we took a step back and started to envision new possibilities of getting more singers involved, transitioning from maybe some older acapella to newer styles of acapella and trying out some different things,” he said.

The group has now evolved to welcome everyone.

Former Bozeman High School choral director Marco Ferro, also a member of the group, said there is a lot of talent in Gallatin Valley. This is a new opportunity for everyone, especially young people and his former students still interested in singing, to sing.

That goal has already started coming to fruition, he said.

On Saturday at Sweet Pea, the group will perform a set of some fun a capella music and they will be serving up Tater Pigs all weekend long.

Tater Pigs are the group’s main fundraiser, as well. 406 A Capella Project is a nonprofit, and the Tater Pig sales will help fund the work they do throughout the year, whether it’s supporting youth in music, supporting music educators or performing for kids.