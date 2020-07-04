CHOTEAU- The Teton County Health Department is warning anyone who went to the Choteau MORP at the Choteau Country Club on June 27 may have been exposed to a confirmed case of COVID-19.
Everyone who attended the event is being told they should self-quarantine immediately through July 11 and seek COVID-19 testing.
Individuals can wait until Monday to be tested for the virus, however, if you develop emergency warning signs, such as trouble breathing, seek emergency medical care immediately and let them know you may have been exposed to a positive COVID-19.
The Teton County Health Department can be reached at 406-466-2562.