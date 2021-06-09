KALISPELL, Mont. - The Event at Rebecca Farm is returning for its 20th anniversary after a one-year hiatus.
Running July 21 through July 25, the Event at Rebecca Farm announced it will be going on at full strength for competitors and spectators.
“We are so excited to be able to celebrate the 20th anniversary of this amazing community event in person and back at full capacity,” said Lorraine Clarno, President of the Kalispell Chamber of Commerce. “Community events like The Event at Rebecca Farm cannot happen without the support of hundreds of volunteers, which in this case will ultimately result in vital resources for nonprofits through the Halt Cancer at X initiative. We hope to see the community out in full support of The Event.”
Hundreds of world-class competitors participate in the largest equestrian triathlon west of the Mississippi a release from Rebecca Farm says. Riders compete in three disciplines — dressage, show jumping, and cross-country — that combine to form the thrilling sport of eventing.
Spectators of all ages are welcomed at the event to enjoy Kid Zone, Pony Up! horsemanship experience, shopping fair and food trucks.
The event is free for all spectators and a $10 parking donation is encouraged that benefits the charitable initiative Halt Cancer at X, which was established in memory of Event founder Rebecca Broussard.
Event organizers ask those who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to wear a mask and socially distance themselves while in enclosed areas.
Volunteer opportunities are also available for the Event between July 21 and July 25.
According to Rebecca Farm’s release, volunteers enjoy a backstage pass to a high-profile event by serving in a variety of roles such as jump judge, score runner and hospitality assistant. No experience is required to join the volunteer team. First-time participants, families and groups are highly encouraged to participate.
“Volunteering is a unique way to experience The Event — volunteers get an up-close look at all the action and are treated like family. That’s what keeps them coming back year after year — they have a great time, meet new friends and enjoy giving back,” said Event Organizer Sarah Broussard. “I’m so grateful to the hundreds of people who generously donate their time — we truly couldn’t do it without them.”
You can learn more about volunteer opportunities on Rebecca Farm’s website here, or by calling Kelli at 406-253-3416, Brynn at 406-212-3821 or emailing volunteer@rebeccafarm.org.