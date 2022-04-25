MISSOULA -- Missoula's beloved Caras Park has been under construction since October 2021, but crews are wrapping up the first phase renovations.

The construction is part of the multi-phase North Riverside Parks and Trails plan.

Missoula Downtown Association officials said the first phase will be done by the annual Garden City Brewfest event in May 7.

When you head to Caras Park this summer, you'll see a few changes. The famous hill your kids have been rolling down for years will be a flat area of grass, giving people more room for outdoor activities.

Under that grass, a new storm water system was installed to filter the water that flows into the Clark Fork River. The amphitheater seating was replaced with ADA approved seating and the trail is now 20-feet wide.

Downtown Missoula Partnership's, Linda McCarthy said the new space won't go unused. "We're looking forward to bringing our community back to the park this year. We'll have a full Out-to-Lunch, [and] Downtown ToNight summer season and of course, River City Roots Fest," McCarthy said. "And we have about 60 events booked out in the park this year, so it'll be a busy season for us." She said they're working with Parks and Rec on a major grant for the build-out of the terrace that will go down to the water near Brennan's Wave. If they get the million dollar grant, they'll be able to start phase two next year. She said they don't have a steady funding stream for the improvements, so it gets done when the money comes in. But after raising $750,000 last year in 16 weeks from Downtown businesses, McCarthy said she's grateful for the community's support.