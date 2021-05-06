MISSOULA — An important day dawned on the Garden City as the brand new YWCA family housing and domestic violence shelter opened.
The new facility named The Meadowlark, will help twice as many people as the previous shelter.
The YWCA'S Executive Director, Cindy Weese, spoke at the ribbon cutting ceremony.
"The Meadowlark is ultimately designed to help women children and families rebuild their lives and take flight,” she said.
Weese said the new building has a lot to offer.
"38 private sleeping rooms for families and survivors of domestic violence, shared living and dining areas, health care and legal clinics, youth play spaces, and 178 beds, 60 bathrooms and outback, an old blue Quonset hut,” she said.
The bright orange facility located on 3rd Street in Missoula has three separate wings: a domestic violence shelter, a program center and a housing center jointly operated by the YWCA and Family Promise.
Partnering with the YWCA is the Missoula Interfaith Collaborative and their Executive Director, Casey Dunning, said years of hard work is finally paying off for those in need.
"At the heart of this work of these years has been a very deep belief that no child, or parent, should go without a home,” Dunning said.
The center offers plenty of resources including counseling, support groups, legal services and a health care clinic.
However, Weese said they’ll provide help that's even more important.
"We have the depth of experience and the breath of volunteer support to move forward and provide them the deepest sympathy, the most sensitive outreach, the longest look ahead, and the most limitless courage," she said.
On Sunday, May 9, the first four families will be moving into the Meadowlark. The following week, they'll moved in 12 more families as well as three families that are on the waiting list.
The Meadowlark is located at 1800 S. 3rd W. Current business hours are Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.