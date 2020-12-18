MISSOULA — The Old Post bar and restaurant is back open after closing in the fall of 2019.
It officially re-opened this week with new owners and a new look.
Owner, Kimberly Durham, also owns Bar 47 in White Sulphur Springs, Montana.
She said that when Old Post fans walk into the new restaurant, it won’t be completely different.
The goal was to make it feel like the previous bar, but with a “new vibe.”
They’ll bring back original menu items like the Drunken Goat Salad, while also adding favorite menu items from Bar 47, like fish tacos and nachos.
Durham said they want to bring honor to the original Old Post.
"This in my opinion was one of the greatest, most historic, most iconic bars in Missoula. It deserved all the respect, time and effort that we put into it,” Durham said.
She added that they’ll be putting more items from the old menu onto the new one in the future.
The Old Post is open for take-out and dine-in everyday, from 11 a.m to 9 p.m.
They’ll soon be open for breakfast as well.