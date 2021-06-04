MISSOULA, Mont. - The Roxy Theater is reopening Friday in Missoula after being closed for over a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
While the big screens are back, the theatre is still taking some precautions. They’re asking patrons to still wear a mask in the lobby or when you're up and about, but that while you’re watching the movie it’s okay without it.
They’re also showing the same movie on two screens at the same time and only selling half the seats to allow for social distancing. They decided now was the right time to open because their entire staff is now vaccinated and they were encouraged by the recent numbers from the county. However, this weekend’s opening is just the first step.
“Our attitude is sort of baby steps into it. And you know, maybe by the end of the summer we’re back to a, you know, full, robust program. We’ve already got a few things lined up in terms of special screenings. We’ll continue our outdoor stuff as well which kind of augments that specialty programming we’ve done for years,” Roxy Theater Executive Director Mike Steinberg said.
This weekend they’ll be showing Nomadland which won the Oscar for best picture. And then next weekend they’ll be premiering the highly anticipated musical In the Heights.