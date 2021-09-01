The spread of COVID-19: How one can impact hundreds

While the original strain of COVID-19 is contagious and easily spread, the delta variant takes it to a whole new level.
According to the CDC, the delta variant is more than two times as contagious as the original COVID-19 strain.
The above diagram from the CDC shows just how much more that is.
Where the original COVID-19 strain spreads to about two people for every one infection, the delta variant may spread to about five people per single infection.
How quickly does that add up?
For the original strain, if it spread through three groups of people, each person spreading it to two people each, that adds up to 15 infections coming from just one person.
However, if the delta variant spread through three groups of people, each person spreading it to five more people each, that adds up to 156 infections starting from just one person.
On top of that, the CDC said data suggests the delta variant may cause more severe illness in people who are unvaccinated.
This leads to more hospitalizations and hospitals reaching capacity quicker.