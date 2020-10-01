The U.S. Senate passed legislation to keep the government opens overnight

President Donald Trump signed a bill early Thursday morning to keep the government running into December after funding briefly lapsed.
The Deputy Assistant to the president tweeted just a few shot hours ago about the deal that was reached.
The Senate passed the temporary spending bill Wednesday in an 84-10 vote.
All of this was being done to prevent a shutdown. The passing of this keeps all federal agencies running until December 11, 2020.
Lawmakers will now have to put together spending legislation to keep the government running through September 2021.
We know that getting this deal passed and signed into law now makes way for Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to be more to be more effective with the stimulus packages.
The stimulus bill calls for $2.2 trillion and all eyes are on this bill.
We know earlier Wednesday, both Speaker Pelosi and Secretary Mnuchin sounded optimistic about reaching an agreement.
This package is $1.2 trillion less than the $3.4 trillion plan from May.
It would bring unemployment up an extra $600 per week through and send another $1,200 direct payment to most Americans.