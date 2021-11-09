1. Gianforte Interview
We're excited to bring you a one-on-one conversation with Governor Greg Gianforte.
Tomorrow, Angela Marshal sits down with the governor at the capital, and nothing is off the table in the interview.
She asks him about ARPA funds, the pandemic and even gets his thoughts on whether your child should be vaccinated against COVID.
This uninterrupted conversation can only be found on Montana Right Now tomorrow at 6:30 p.m.
2. Biden Infrastructure Tour
Fresh off the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal, President Joe Biden heads on tour tomorrow to explain how his deal will upgrade the nation's ports.
The $1.2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Legislation also includes funds for roads, bridges, power grids and broadband internet.
3. Can the Cats/Griz Food Drive
As we get closer to the Brawl of the Wild, Cats and Griz fans are going head to head for a good cause, helping out local food banks here in Montana.
Tomorrow, don't forget to drop off your non-perishable goods.
Both the Cats and Griz food drives end Saturday, Nov. 20, the day of the Brawl of the Wild, which is when they will announce the winner.