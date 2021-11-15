1. Can the Griz/Cats
Cats and Griz fans are going head to head for a good cause: helping out local food banks here in Montana.
Tomorrow, don't forget to drop off your non-perishable goods.
Both the Cats and Griz food drives end this Saturday, Nov. 20, on the day of the Brawl of the Wild.
The winner will also be announced then.
2. Kid COVID Vaccine Push
As we near closer to the holiday season, Missoula County officials are encouraging parents to get their kids vaccinated against COVID.
Right now, kids ages five and up are eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
We have more information no nearby vaccine clinics on our website, MontanaRightNow.com.
3. Israel Kid COVID Vaccine
Israeli kids ages five to 11 will soon be able to get Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.
In a controlled clinical study, Pfizer's data shows 91% efficacy in preventing severe disease in vaccinated children.
Israel's Ministry of Health said the start of vaccinations for this age group will be determined in the coming days.