1. Montana's Second District
Montana is gaining a second congressional district.
Tomorrow, we may have a clearer idea as to how those districts will look.
Commissioners are looking at maps 10, 11, 12 and 13.
Maps 10 and 11 include counties like Lewis and Clark, Broadwater, Gallatin and Park in the Western district, where maps 12 and 13 keep Flathead, Glacier and a part of Pondera County in the Western district, and even dividing some of the counties.
Right now, maps 11 and 12 are at the top of the list, but officials will take public comment into consideration at tomorrow's meeting, then make their final decision.
2. Shop With Your Pet in Missoula
In Missoula, bring you furry friends to Southgate Mall for tomorrow's "Shop With Your Pet" event.
All well-behaved and fully vaccinated pets, on leashes, are welcome.
The extra-special shopping excursion runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
3. Starbucks Holiday Cups
New holiday cups start hitting Starbucks locations tomorrow.
Starbucks has released four designs for this year's holiday cups.
They are modeled after themes of wrapping paper, ribbons of gift boxes, holidays lights and a candy cane.
Of course, it's not just cups... themed drinks are also back.