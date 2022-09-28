Tides starting to change in the Bitterroot Valley housing market

HAMILTON, Mont. - Heading south on Highway 93, it continues to be challenging to find available housing as the Bitterroot Valley experiences ripple effects from the Missoula market and Hollywood.

One of the important sets in the television series 'Yellowstone' is the Dutton's ranch. That set is Chief Joseph Ranch located in Darby.

According to folks in downtown Hamilton, a lot of the cast and crew end up staying in town throughout filming. However, they shared filming recently wrapped up, so they're hoping things start to simmer down some.

Inventory remains low throughout Ravalli County, driving costs up, Sharon Dedmon, president of the Bitterroot Valley Board of Realtors, said.

However, bidding wars aren't as wild as they were this time last year, and houses are staying on the market longer, which is a good sign for buyers, she said.

According to Dedmon, the current challenges aren't about where buyers are from, she's selling to both locals and people coming from out of state, but more so what they're able to pay.

“Unfortunately, we’re seeing a lot of cash," Dedmon said. "That does hurt someone who needs to borrow. It hurts the veteran, it hurts someone who has maybe qualified for an FHA loan, and your seller is going to say, 'yes I’m taking cash, because I don’t want to have to go through the hoops of the borrowing process.”

Here's a look at median home prices across the Bitterroot Valley:

Florence: $705,000

Stevensville: $464,000

Victor: $429,000

Hamilton: $458,000

Florence's closer proximity to Missoula plays into its higher pricing, Dedmon explained.

She acknowledged the market is challenging, but said the sky isn't falling.

She urged potential buyers to be patient and said the market is cyclical with signs of shifting to the buyers' favor as price changes are starting to trend down rather than up.