MISSOULA -- The holidays are a time to spend time with family and friends, and the last person you probably want to call on Christmas is the plumber.
Bill Schaff, President of Garden City Plumbing in Missoula, said your plumbing fixtures can get more stressed over the holidays.
"All the sinks, your drain, your water heater, your heating system is all going to be stressed, because you have a lot more people at your home."
You'll want to avoid putting things like bacon grease or coffee grinds down your drain. However, if you haven't been careful about what you put down your drain in the past, you might want to think about having your pipes 'jetted out' before your guests come over.
"What it is, is a high-pressured pipe goes down your drain, knocks all that stuff off, runs it down the drain, and then you have an open pipe again," he said.
You'll also want to make sure your water heater isn't too old.
"We always tell people, you can replace that water heater when you want to, or it will be replaced when the water heater wants to be replaced, which means when your stressing that water heater is when it's gonna die," he said.
On most water heaters, you can check how old it is by looking at the serial number which usually has the last two digits of the year it was installed.
If do run into a leak on Christmas day, Schaff said you'll want to turn off your water, and if you don't know where that shut-off is, you'll want to figure that out before disaster hits.