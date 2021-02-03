Coronavirus Vaccine

TOOLE Co., Mont. - The Toole County Health Department announced they are making the COVID-19 vaccine available to all Phase 1B groups Wednesday.

According to a Facebook post by the Toole County Health Department, the following Toole County resident groups eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at this time:

  • People 70-years-old or older
  • Native Americans and people of color
  • People 16 to 69-years-old with high-risk medical conditions:
    • Cancer
    • Chronic kidney disease
    • Chronic obstruction pulmonary disease (COPD)
    • Down Syndrome
    • Heart conditions
    • Immunocompromised due to solid organ transplant, severe obesity (BMI over 40), sickle cell disease and type one and type two diabetes

To make an appointment, call (406)424-5169.

Opening up to all groups of 1B

Posted by Toole County Health Department on Wednesday, February 3, 2021

Tags

News For You