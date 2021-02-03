TOOLE Co., Mont. - The Toole County Health Department announced they are making the COVID-19 vaccine available to all Phase 1B groups Wednesday.
According to a Facebook post by the Toole County Health Department, the following Toole County resident groups eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at this time:
- People 70-years-old or older
- Native Americans and people of color
- People 16 to 69-years-old with high-risk medical conditions:
- Cancer
- Chronic kidney disease
- Chronic obstruction pulmonary disease (COPD)
- Down Syndrome
- Heart conditions
- Immunocompromised due to solid organ transplant, severe obesity (BMI over 40), sickle cell disease and type one and type two diabetes
To make an appointment, call (406)424-5169.