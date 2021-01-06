HELENA, Mont. - Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen received confirmation from the U.S. Department of Education that Montana will receive $170,099,465 from the December 2020 congressional funding bill. The bill included Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds.
“I quickly worked last spring to make the original relief funding accessible to our local schools as they faced unprecedented safety needs,” Arntzen said. “These new funds will address and mitigate any learning loss that our students may have experienced. I have continually reached out to Montanans as we collectively seek ways to support our teachers, parents, and students in maintaining a safe, high-quality learning environment.”