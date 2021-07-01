UPDATE: JULY 2 AT 9:44 P.M.
The Sheriff and Coroner TJ McDermott released the names of those who died as a result of a plane crash near Missoula on Thursday, July 1.
The husband and wife are identified as 42-year-old Brian J. Makar and 43-year-old Carrie R. Makar, both of Burien, Washington.
Missoula County Sheriff’s Office will continue to assist the National Transportation Safety Board as requested with their investigation.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
In a release, the Missoula County Sheriff's Office wrote, "Our heartfelt condolences go out to family and friends during this extremely difficult time."
MISSOULA, Mont. - Two people are confirmed dead after a small aircraft reportedly went down southwest of Missoula.
At approximately 2:30 p.m. the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office was notified by Montana Aeronautics of a downed aircraft southwest of Missoula.
Missoula County Search and Rescue responded and Two Bear Air was requested to assist in the search for the aircraft, according to a release.
With the assistance of Two Bear Air, Deputies were able to locate the downed aircraft and secure the scene.
Two people are confirmed dead.
Missoula County Sheriff’s office will continue to assist the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) with their investigation.