3 things for tomorrow:
The Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park officially reopened for this summer.
Tomorrow, visitors can get to Going-to-the-Sun Road from Camas Road, West Glacier and St. Mary entrances by any motor vehicle.
But visitors must have an entry reservation ticket, along with an entrance pass from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
GNP says visitors should prepare for long waiting times and delays if they're trying to get into the park around 5 p.m.
If you're planning to float the river in Missoula tomorrow, a tube isn't the only thing you'll need to grab before hitting the water.
Multiple agencies are teaming up to remind Missoulians to pack it in and pack it out.
They're helping to make that easier by offering free river litter bags at places like Orange Street Food Farm.
The red mesh bags are available when you walk in the doors right next to the shopping baskets.
Finally, we're following a big weekend on the national stage, as St. Louis hosts the U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials.
They included the most decorated gymnast in the world, Simone Biles.
Yes, she still has to compete for a spot on the team, which will compete in the Olympics in Tokyo a month from now.
The men's trials continue tomorrow, and the women's trials continue Sunday.