HELENA- A two-week-long operation in August in Atlanta and Macron, Georgia lead to the rescue of 39 missing children.
The U.S. Marshals website says “Operation Not Forgotten” resulted in the rescue of 26 children, the safe location of 13 children and the arrest of nine criminal associates.
Investigators cleared 26 arrest warrants and filed additional charges for alleged crimes related to sex trafficking, parental kidnapping, registered sex offender violations, drugs and weapons possession and custodial interference.
Based on indications of high-risk factors, the missing children were considered to be some of the most at-risk recovery cases in the area.
The operation had the U.S. Marshal Service Missing Children Unit teaming up with the agency’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and Georgia state and local authorities.