BUTTE - An inmate at the Montana State Prison passed away due to COVID-19 Monday, the Montana Department of Corrections reports.
This marks the DOC's the fourth COVID-19 inmate death.
According to a release from the DOC, the inmate was a 62-year-old Powell County resident who died at St. James Healthcare in Butte on Monday.
“The Montana Department of Corrections expresses its deepest sympathies to this individual’s loved ones,” DOC Director Reginald D. Michael said in the DOC's release. “Also, I’d like to say ‘thank you’ to the staff at Montana State Prison and the medical professionals in the community who are working so tirelessly to care for the people who have been affected by this devastating virus.”