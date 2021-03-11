GREAT FALLS, Mont - Farmers Union Enterprises (FUE) announced it will be donating $50,000 to get fresh from the farm food to National Guard troops on duty in the nation’s capital.
Meals will come from the Founding Farmers restaurants based in the Washington D.C. area which are owned and operated by Farmers Union a release from Montana Farmers Union says.
Meals for lunch and dinner will be delivered next week to the National Guard for distribution through their food service network.
“Farmers are passionate about feeding people - it’s what we do best,” said Walter Schweitzer, President of Montana Farmers Union. “We are very grateful to the National Guard for protecting our capital and our democracy and I was alarmed when I heard our guard was struggling to get healthy food to eat. To show our appreciation we are proud to join our Farmers Union partners to provide the troops a nutritious meal from our farmer-owned restaurants.”
According to Montana Farmers Union, FUE is a partnership with Farmers Union organizations in Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.
If you want to donate to the effort, you can do so online through the Montana Farmers Union Foundation online here.