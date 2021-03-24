LIBBY, Mont. - A 69-year-old man last seen March 22 has been found safe by law enforcement in the Barron Creek drainage.
John Hantz was reported missing on March 23 to the Libby Police Department.
Hantz was last seen leaving his residence on March 22 with his dog, driving a side-by-side utility vehicle.
A neighbor became concerned when he failed to return and notified family members and the Libby Police Department.
According to the Libby Police Department, Hantz enjoys exploring the backcountry in the Libby area.
Law enforcement requested assistance from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office which organized a search conducted by David Thompson Search and Rescue members.
Hantz was located in the Barron Creek drainage near Koocanusa Reservoir and found to be safe and was evaluated by personnel from Libby Volunteer Ambulance.
