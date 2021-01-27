HELENA - The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) tracks oil and gas leases on federal land.
We took a look at historical data for Montana on file with BLM, and what we found may surprise you.
From 2001 to 2008 during the Bush administration, on average 123 new drilling permits were approved in Montana per year.
From 2009 to 2016 during the Obama administration, on average just over 35 new drilling permits were approved per year.
Based on the most recent data available, during a three-year period from 2017 to 2019 under the Trump administration, just over nine new drilling permits were approved in Montana.
We did compare the drop in oil leases approved to crude oil prices.
The chart above shows the cost per barrel of crude oil dating back to 2001 under the Bush administration.
The cost peaked in June 2008, from the data we see, as the cost per barrel declined so did the number of drilling permits approved.
According to the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation annual report, in 2019, oil and gas leases accounted for 51.58 percent of mineral revenue in Montana totaling $12,617,552.