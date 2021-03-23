New information regarding pregnant women and the COVID-19 vaccination.
A new study shows that pregnant women who got a coronavirus vaccine not only got antibodies for themselves but also could pass along immunity to their babies.
Early studies show that women who received an MRNA vaccine like Moderna or Pfizer during their pregnancy had antibodies in their umbilical cord blood.
One study showed antibodies in breastmilk as well, indicating that at least some immunity could be transferred to babies both before and after birth.
The full study can be found here.