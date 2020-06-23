BILLINGS - An abandoned Grey Wolf pup has found a new home at ZooMontana.
The 7-week-old wold was found and cared for briefly by families in Northwest Montana, before he was turned over to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials in Kalispell. "After unsuccessful attempts to relocate the pup’s pack, the wolf was transferred to ZooMontana," according to a release.
ZooMontana will slowly introduce the pup to two current wolf residents.
“Wolf introductions can take time due to pack dynamics. Even though the Zoo’s pack is small, intros must still be done carefully” said Executive Director Jeff Ewelt. “We know how excited folks will be to see him, but we must be patient."
According to ZooMontana, Grey Wolves are the world's largest wild canines. They can weigh between 60 and 145 pounds when they're full grown. The press release goes on to explain: "Wolf populations are present in Alaska, northern Michigan, northern Wisconsin, western Montana, northern Idaho, northeast Oregon, and the Yellowstone area of Wyoming. Wolves howl to solidify pack bonds and warn other wolf packs to stay away, but despite popular belief, wolves do not howl at the moon."