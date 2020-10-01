HARDIN- An additional COVID-19 death is being reported in Big Horn County.
The resident was a man in his 80s who had been hospitalized prior to his death.
This is the 24th death of a Big Horn County resident from COVID-19 related complications according to the Big Horn County Responds to Covid-19 social media.
“Please join the Big Horn County COVID-19 Response Unified Coalition in extending our warmest thoughts and prayers to his family and friends. May his memory be a blessing,” Big Horn County Responds to Covid-19 wrote.
We are greatly saddened to announce the 24th death of a Big Horn County resident from complications of COVID-19. The...Posted by Big Horn County responds to Covid-19 on Thursday, October 1, 2020