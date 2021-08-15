Air quality is being reported as unhealthy across the Treasure State Sunday morning.
According to the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), many Air Monitoring Stations across Montana are reporting unhealthy air quality as of Sunday morning.
The DEQ reports that several fires in the region and further west, in combination with hot and dry conditions under the dominant high pressure, have contributed to widespread haze and unhealthy air quality across most of the state.
An air quality alert is in effect for the following counties: Beaverhead, Broadwater, Cascade, Chouteau, Deer Lodge, Fergus, Flathead, Gallatin, Glacier, Golden Valley, Granite, Hill, Jefferson, Judith Basin, Lake, Lewis and Clark, Liberty, Lincoln, Madison, Meagher, Mineral, Missoula, Musselshell, Park, Petroleum, Phillips, Pondera, Powell, Ravalli, Sanders, Silver Bow, Stillwater, Sweet Grass, Teton, Toole, Wheatland and Yellowstone.
When air quality is unhealthy, the DEQ says active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease should avoid prolonged outdoor exertion; everyone else, especially children, should limit prolonged outdoor exertion.
A larger disturbance is on its way on Monday, which should start to alleviate some smoke on Tuesday the DEQ forecasts.
Air quality will likely remain unhealthy for sensitive groups to very unhealthy in western Montana, with hopefully some relief Tuesday as the low-pressure system strengthens and moves east.