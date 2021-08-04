Montana Department of Environmental Quality
HELENA, Mont. - Air quality for most of Montana has reached levels unhealthy for sensitive groups.

An Air Quality Alert has been extended to include all counties in Montana by the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ).

Wildfire Smoke Outlook - Aug. 4

According to the Wildfire Smoke Outlook, air quality for much of the state is reported to be "unhealthy for sensitive groups", or "moderate", except for the Seeley Lake area, where the DEQ reports the air quality is reported to be "unhealthy".

Multiple wildfires across the region have caused a thick blanket of smoke visible over the state the DEQ said.

No major changes are expected Wednesday or Thursday, however, on Friday, some improvements to air quality may be seen as a disturbance moves through.

