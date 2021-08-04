...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT...
The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air
quality alert for Beaverhead, Big Horn, Blaine, Broadwater, Carbon,
Carter, Cascade, Chouteau, Custer, Daniels, Dawson, Deer Lodge,
Fallon, Fergus, Flathead, Gallatin, Garfield, Glacier, Golden Valley,
Granite, Hill, Jefferson, Judith Basin, Lake, Lewis and Clark,
Liberty, Lincoln, Madison, McCone, Meagher, Mineral, Missoula,
Musselshell, Park, Petroleum, Phillips, Pondera, Powder River,
Powell, Prairie, Ravalli, Richland, Roosevelt, Rosebud, Sanders,
Sheridan, Silver Bow, Stillwater, Sweet Grass, Teton, Toole,
Treasure, Valley, Wheatland, Wibaux, and Yellowstone counties in
effect until further notice. due to increasing particulate
concentrations from local and regional fires This alert will be
updated again at 9 AM MDT 8/5/21.
An Air Quality Alert means that particulates have been trending
upwards and that an exceedence of the 24 hour National Ambient Air
Quality Standard (NAAQS) has occurred or may occur in the near
future.
As of 9 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Havre are Unhealthy.
As of 9 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Billings, Bozeman, Butte, Cut
Bank, Frenchtown, Great Falls, Hamilton, Helena, Lewistown, Libby,
Malta, Missoula, Seeley Lake, and Thompson Falls are Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups.
As of 9 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Birney, Broadus, Dillon,
Sidney, West Yellowstone are Moderate.
When air quality is Unhealthy... State and local health officials
recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly,
and children should avoid prolonged exertion; everyone else should
limit prolonged exertion.
When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups... State and local
health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart
disease, the elderly and children should limit prolonged exertion.
When air quality is Moderate... State and local health officials
recommend that unusually sensitive people should consider reducing
prolonged or heavy exertion.
For more information visit the Montana Department of Environmental
Quality at http://todaysair.mt.gov.