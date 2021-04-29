GLASGOW, Mont. - All Hinsdale Public School kindergarten through 6th-grade classes are being quarantined.
Kltz Glasgow reported the announcement from Hinsdale Public Schools.
The quarantine is a precautionary measure according to the announcement.
At this time all high school and junior high students are also going to be remote learning for the next two weeks.
If you have any questions, you can call school administration at 364-2314.
An announcement from Hinsdale Public Schools: All K-6 elementary classes are currently being quarantined. As a...Posted by Kltz Glasgow on Thursday, April 29, 2021