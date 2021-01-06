WASHINGTON D.C. - We are tracking social media responses from U.S. national leaders regarding the pro Trump protester breach at the U.S. Capitol building.
President Donald Trump has tweeted the following:
January 6, 2021
I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021
Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021
Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify. USA demands the truth!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021
President-elect Joe Biden has tweeted the following:
Our way is plain: It is the way of democracy — of lawfulness, and of respect — respect for each other, and for our nation.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 6, 2021
America is so much better than what we’re seeing today.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 6, 2021
I call on President Trump to go on national television now to fulfill his oath and defend the Constitution by demanding an end to this siege.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 6, 2021
Let me be very clear: the scenes of chaos at the Capitol do not represent who we are. What we are seeing is a small number of extremists dedicated to lawlessness. This is not dissent, it's disorder. It borders on sedition, and it must end. Now.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 6, 2021
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has tweeted the following:
I join President-elect @JoeBiden in calling for the assault on the Capitol and our nation’s public servants to end, and as he said, “allow the work of democracy to go forward.”— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 6, 2021
U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has tweeted the following:
What is unfolding is unacceptable and un-American. It has got to stop.— Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) January 6, 2021
Thank you to Capitol Police for protecting the People's House.— Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) January 6, 2021
Protesters have a Constitutionally-protected right to be heard, but I urge them to remain peaceful.
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has tweeted the following:
From @SpeakerPelosi and me:— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 6, 2021
We are calling on President Trump to demand that all protestors leave the U.S. Capitol and Capitol Grounds immediately.
It's a little late for that. Don't you think? https://t.co/Yp8XuEvvuM— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 6, 2021
We will provide responses as they become available.