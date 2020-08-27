HELENA- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced it has begun distributing billions in additional relief funds to skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) to help them combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
During this pandemic, nursing homes have faced unique challenges as their population of high-risk seniors are more vulnerable to respiratory pathogens like COVID-19.
This funding, which supplements previously announced provider relief funds, will be used to support nursing homes suffering from significant expenses or lost revenue attributable to COVID-19.
HHS says they will make relief fund distributions to SNFs based on both a fixed basis and variable basis.
Each SNF will receive a fixed distribution of $50,000, plus a distribution of $2,500 per bed. All certified SNFs with six or more certified beds are eligible for this targeted distribution.
Nursing home recipients must provide evidence that they will only use Provider Relief Fund payments for permissible purposes, as set forth in the Terms and Conditions, and agree to comply with future government audit and reporting requirements.
More information can be found on the HHS website here.
A breakdown of the funding can be found here.