Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... * AFFECTED AREA: FIRE ZONE 102 (PALOUSE/HELLS CANYON). FIRE ZONE 103 (CLEARWATER/NEZ PERCE). FIRE ZONE 104 (KOOTENAI). FIRE ZONE 105 (FLATHEAD/GLACIER PARK). FIRE ZONE 106 (WEST LOLO). FIRE ZONE 107 (SALISH AND KOOTENAI RESERVATION). FIRE ZONE 108 (EAST LOLO). FIRE ZONE 109 (BITTERROOT). FIRE ZONE 110 (DEERLODGE/WEST BEAVERHEAD). FIRE ZONE 111 (EAST BEAVERHEAD). * IMPACTS: A DRY COLD FRONT WILL PRODUCE A POTENTIALLY CRITICAL COMBINATION OF GUSTY WEST WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND UNSTABLE CONDITIONS. * WINDS: WEST 10-20 MPH WITH GUSTS 25-35 MPH. * MINIMUM HUMIDITIES: 14-22 PERCENT &&