Believe it or not, it's already time to start talking about the next season of American Idol.
It's all happening on ABC and we have a chance for you to get front of the line passes to audition Monday, Aug. 23.
Here's how it works: American Idol is going state by state with virtual auditions, and Monday is Montana’s time to shine!
If you're ready to sing your heart out all you have to do is message us a video audition to our Facebook page.
The first five people who are eligible will get a front of the line pass, meaning you get to audition in the first hour, Monday at 2:00 pm, all on Zoom.
You must be 15 or older as of Sept. 15, 2021, to audition. If selected, a background check may be required by ABC Network/American Idol.
Entries will be accepted between August 18 and Aug. 20 and video submissions should include your name, city and contact information including a phone number and email.
We'll announce the winners Saturday morning on our Wake-Up Weekend edition starting at 8:00 am.