HELENA- Montana’s K-12 schools are being distributed additional funding to cover the remaining expenses caused by COVID-19 through December 30.

The state’s Coronavirus Relief Funds are being redistributed to provide the funding according to a release from Governor Steve Bullock.

In July, $75 million from the Coronavirus Relief Funds were directed to Montana K-12 schools to help with safely reopening schools and the resulting extra expenses incurred due to COVID-19.

The Governor’s Office sent a questionnaire to all school districts in October, requesting information on funds utilized to determine unspent funds and if additional COVID-19 relief funding was needed. School districts that responded to the survey and had requests that could be accomplished by the December 30, 2020 deadline were eligible for additional funding.

According to the release, about $13 million is being allocated to schools with remaining needs and the funds are only available for expenditures through the CARES Act deadline on December 30, 2020.

Funding includes transportation reserves, unspent funding from districts and new Coronavirus Relief Funds.

All funds distributed to schools must be used for COVID-19 related costs, such as for transportation, personal protective equipment, cleaning and disinfectant, and incremental staffing. In addition to public K-12 schools, private schools and special education coops were also eligible to request additional funding.

Additionally, technology funding is being provided to schools that indicated the need to acquire computers and digital devices.

You can view a full list of schools receiving additional funding here.