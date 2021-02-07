Avalanche Warning

 Photo: Henk Monster / CC BY 3.0

The Flathead Avalanche Center says a snowmobiler was killed in an avalanche in the Swan Range on Saturday.

We are deeply saddened to report that a snowmobiler was killed in an avalanche in the Swan Range on Saturday. Our...

Posted by Friends of the Flathead Avalanche Center on Sunday, February 7, 2021

