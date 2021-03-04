Avalanche warning in effect in Glacier National Park

KALISPELL, Mont. - The Flathead National Forest alerted there is an avalanche warning in areas of Glacier National Park Thursday.
The avalanche warning is in effect in Lake McDonald and Marias Pass Thursday through Friday.
In a Facebook post, the FNF suggested avoiding travel in avalanche terrain.
In addition, there is an avalanche watch in the Swan Range, Whitefish Range and Apgar Range, with the chance of danger increasing to high in the next 24 hours due to continued warming.
