RED LODGE- Beartooth Highway is scheduled to close for the season this weekend.
The National Park Service will be closing the Wyoming side of the pass on Saturday, October 10 at 5:00 pm.
The Montana Department of Transportation will be closing the Montana side of the pass on Sunday, October 11 at 7:00 am.
MDT says the best time to view the Beartooth Highway before the end of the season would be Friday and Saturday.
A target opening date of the pass is scheduled for the 2021 Memorial Day Weekend in May, however, the opening day may change due to weather.