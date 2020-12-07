President-elect Joe Biden has picked his health team. Among those names is Doctor Anthony Fauci and California Attorney General Xavier Becerra.
Becerra has been chosen for secretary of health and human services... cutting his term for state attorney general short.
Biden also named Dr. Anthony Fauci as his chief medical adviser on COVID-19. Fauci is currently director of the national institute of allergy and infectious diseases, and Biden said Fauci would continue to hold that position as well.
The following is Biden's full health team listed in a release from Biden-Harris Transition team:
- Xavier Becerra, nominated as secretary of Health and Human Services
- Dr. Vivek Murthy, renowned physician, research scientist and former vice admiral in the Public Health Service Commissioned Corp, nominated as surgeon general of the United States
- Dr. Rochelle Walensky virus testing key specialist, prevention, and treatment, nominated as director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, nation's key specialist on healthcare inequality, nominated COVID-19 Equity Task Force chair
- Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser on COVID-19
- Jeff Zients, nominated as coordinator of the COVID-19 Response and counselor to the President
- Natalie Quillian, nominated as deputy coordinator of the COVID-19 Response.