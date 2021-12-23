The U.S. Secret Service is ready to help Santa Claus make his way through his U.S. tour Friday night.
A video posted to the agency’s Twitter says the Big Red Protective Detail is read to fulfill their seasonal mission.
The Big Red Protective Detail is selected, assembled and stands ready to fulfill their seasonal mission. The American public can rest assured that Mr. S. Claus, here from the North Pole, will travel safely and securely throughout his U.S. tour. #BigRedDetail pic.twitter.com/FCrP737rxb— U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) December 23, 2021