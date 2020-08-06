The Big Sky Conference is canceling its fall football season due to the coronavirus, according to multiple sources close to the decision.
Big Sky university presidents met Thursday to vote on a decision, and multiple sources are reporting that the decision has been made to cancel the season despite no official word yet from the Big Sky Conference.
Big Sky Conference cancels football season this fall, sources told @Stadium. 1st reported by @BrianMacWriter— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 6, 2020
Furthermore, Big Sky athletic directors have reportedly proposed an eight-game conference football schedule in the spring and a three-game nonconference schedule for this fall.