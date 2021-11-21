Five football teams in the Big Sky Conference will be sent to the 2021 NCAA Division I Football Championship Playoffs, setting a league record.
Big Sky Conference said in a release that of the five teams going to the 2021 NCAA Division I Football Championship Playoffs, three are earning national seeds.
According to the release, Big Sky Champion Sacramento State was slotted as the No. 4 overall seed to lead the league, while Montana earned the No. 6 seed and Montana State drew the final national seed at No. 8 to round out the conference's first-round bye teams.
Eastern Washington and UC Davis were also selected to the 24-team playoff field, with the Eagles hosting Northern Iowa this upcoming Saturday and UC Davis traveling to South Dakota State earlier in the day.
The following is from the Big Sky Conference’s release:
No. 4-seeded Sacramento State (9-2, 8-0)
2nd Round | vs. UC Davis/South Dakota State (Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. MT on ESPN+)
Big Sky Champion Sacramento State capped its regular season with a 27-7 win at UC Davis this past Saturday. The victory improved the team to 9-2 overall and a perfect 8-0 in Big Sky games. The Hornets ended the season by winning their final eight games to match the longest win streak in school history.
No. 6-seeded Montana (9-2, 6-2)
2nd Round | vs. EWU/UNI (Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. MT on ESPN+)
Montana snapped a four-game losing streak to Montana State in impressive fashion, as the Griz caged the Bobcats 29-10 on Saturday. Montana improved to 9-2 (6-2 BSC) with the win, which ended a program-record nine-game winning streak for Montana State. The Griz will be making the program's FCS-record 25th appearance In the playoffs.
No. 8-seeded Montana State (9-2, 7-1)
2nd Round | vs. UT Martin/Missouri State (Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. MT on ESPN+)
Montana State won nine of its last 10 games, but the Bobcats dropped a 29-10 loss to rival Montana to close out the regular season. The third-ranked Bobcats' only loss prior to Saturday came at the hands of FBS foe Wyoming, who MSU was leading late in the fourth quarter.
Eastern Washington (9-2, 6-2)
1st Round | vs. Northern Iowa (Nov. 27 at 2 p.m. MT on ESPN+)
Eastern Washington closed out its season with a 42-28 win at Portland State as the Eagles improved to 9-2 overall and 6-2 in the Big Sky. The victory also marked the fifth-straight win over Portland State, while EWU also finished an unblemished 6-0 on the road during the regular season as well, the best road record for the program since 1967.
UC Davis (8-3, 5-3)
1st Round | at South Dakota State (Nov. 27 at 1 p.m. MT on ESPN+)
UC Davis closed out the regular season with a loss to Sacramento State, as the Aggies dropped to 8-3 overall and 5-3 in league play. The Aggies previously made the postseason in 2018 when UC Davis defeated Northern Iowa at home 23-16 on Dec. 1 before falling to Eastern Washington in the quarterfinals.